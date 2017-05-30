Less rain in Sarasota means more rest...

Less rain in Sarasota means more restrictions on water use

Lawn watering will be limited to once a week, down from the prior twice-a-week permission, until Aug. 1. Residents can water lawns before 8 a.m. or after 6 p.m., per the new regulations, and only on specific days of the week based on their addresses. Public information officer Susanna Martinez Tarokh said the restrictions went into effect because, technically, the area is in a drought.

