Key Chorale's 2017-18 Season Offers M...

Key Chorale's 2017-18 Season Offers Musical Variety

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Sarasota Magazine

Whether you are ready to lift your voice in song-or just be taken to new worlds by others doing so-the 2017-2018 season of Key Chorale performances offers something for you. Taking place at a variety of venues and offering a variety of music, from classic to more contemporary, the season welcomes several guest artists and provides an opportunity for local singers of almost all ages to participate via the season opening choral fest, while the season closer highlights the voices of local students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ... 1 hr ex pow 4
Match.com Scams (May '13) 18 hr jon pollard becht 74
Quality of life in / around Sarasota (Mar '11) 18 hr abigail klein 22
"All-America County" is Sarasota County (Jun '06) 19 hr yidfellas v USA 2
News Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12) 20 hr USS LIBERTY 57
Crook (Jun '14) Mon dot 7
News Volunteers wanted to hand out trash bags on Sie... Jun 14 tx payer 1
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sarasota County was issued at June 21 at 9:56AM EDT

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,713 • Total comments across all topics: 281,916,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC