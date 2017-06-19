Key Chorale's 2017-18 Season Offers Musical Variety

Whether you are ready to lift your voice in song-or just be taken to new worlds by others doing so-the 2017-2018 season of Key Chorale performances offers something for you. Taking place at a variety of venues and offering a variety of music, from classic to more contemporary, the season welcomes several guest artists and provides an opportunity for local singers of almost all ages to participate via the season opening choral fest, while the season closer highlights the voices of local students.

