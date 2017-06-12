Kevin Smith's 'Comes the Krampus' Is Now the Horror Anthology 'Killroy Was Here'
You may recall that many years ago, Kevin Smith wanted to make a Krampus movie entitled Comes the Krampus . However, director Michael Dougherty beat him to the punch with the 2015 horror film Krampus .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Collider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crook (Jun '14)
|10 hr
|somegood
|6
|Volunteers wanted to hand out trash bags on Sie...
|Jun 14
|tx payer
|1
|gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ...
|Jun 10
|gordy
|2
|Match.com Scams (May '13)
|Jun 9
|EHCalifornia
|73
|Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12)
|Jun 6
|AIPAC pink slime
|56
|Zaplox Signs Agreement with US-based One Palm A...
|Jun 5
|tba
|1
|single
|Jun 5
|touche
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC