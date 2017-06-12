Kevin Smith Films Latest Horror Movie...

Kevin Smith Films Latest Horror Movie in Sarasota

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sarasota Magazine

Kevin Smith and Andy McElfresh beginning overnight shoot for Killroy Was Here with Ringling College students and graduates onsite at Nathan Benderson Park. There were two necessities at Nathan Benderson Park on Wednesday night: bug spray and headlamps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Volunteers wanted to hand out trash bags on Sie... Wed tx payer 1
gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ... Jun 10 gordy 2
Match.com Scams (May '13) Jun 9 EHCalifornia 73
News Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12) Jun 6 AIPAC pink slime 56
News Zaplox Signs Agreement with US-based One Palm A... Jun 5 tba 1
single Jun 5 touche 2
News Volunteers taking Siesta Key trash issue into t... Jun 4 wrong 1
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,588 • Total comments across all topics: 281,788,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC