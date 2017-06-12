Jack Daly is Longboat Key's represent...

Jack Daly is Longboat Key's representative on the board of the Metropolitan Planning Organization.

When it comes to the Sarasota-Manatee Barrier Islands Traffic Study, Commissioner Jack Daly urges the Florida Department of Transportation to "leave no stone unturned." As Longboat Key's representative on the board of the Metropolitan Planning Organization, Daly has been a proponent of the study since 2015.

