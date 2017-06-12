Hyatt in Sarasota holding job fair today to recruit new employees
SARASOTA, FL - Sarasota's Hyatt Regency is holding a job fair today to fill 24 positions around the Bayfront hotel. The event continues until 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the facility on Boulevard of the Arts.
