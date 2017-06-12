Home in Lake Club sells for $1.45 million
A home in Lake Club topped all transactions in this week's real estate. Todd Johnston Homes Inc. sold the home at 16428 Daysailor Trail to Cy Plyler and Sandra Plyler, trustees, of Bradenton, for $1.45 million.
