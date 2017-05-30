Governor Scott calls special session to rework Florida's budget
SARASOTA, Fla.-- Governor Rick Scott is calling for a special legislative session over Florida's proposed budget, after vetoing $410 million in projects that he feels don't benefit Florida families. This year's proposed budget cut funding for the economic and tourism development agencies Visit Florida and Enterprise Florida, but the Governor is now vetoing that move, increasing that funding to $76 million.
