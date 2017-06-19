Global Subsea Valves Market Will Reac...

Global Subsea Valves Market Will Reach USD 334.50 Million by 2022: Zion Market Research

According to the report, global subsea valves market was valued at USD 302.50 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 334.50 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2017 and 2022. / EIN News / -- Sarasota, FL, June 26, 2017 -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Subsea Valves Market : Global Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022" .

