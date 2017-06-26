Global Reclaimed Rubber Market Will R...

Global Reclaimed Rubber Market Will Reach USD 3.75 Billion in 2022: Zion Market Research

According to the report, global reclaimed rubber market was valued at USD 2.09 billion in 2016, is expected to reach USD 3.75 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% between 2017 and 2022. / EIN News / -- Sarasota, FL, June 27, 2017 -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Reclaimed Rubber Market , Butyl Reclaim, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer , Drab & Colored, and Others) for Automotive & Aircraft Tires, Cycle Tires, Retreading, Belts & Hoses, Footwear, Molded Rubber Goods Applications - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022" .

