Global Reclaimed Rubber Market Will Reach USD 3.75 Billion in 2022: Zion Market Research
According to the report, global reclaimed rubber market was valued at USD 2.09 billion in 2016, is expected to reach USD 3.75 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% between 2017 and 2022. / EIN News / -- Sarasota, FL, June 27, 2017 -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Reclaimed Rubber Market , Butyl Reclaim, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer , Drab & Colored, and Others) for Automotive & Aircraft Tires, Cycle Tires, Retreading, Belts & Hoses, Footwear, Molded Rubber Goods Applications - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022" .
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|let em die
|13 hr
|big fan
|1
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Jun 24
|trust no israeli
|26
|Match.com Scams (May '13)
|Jun 24
|ZIOTARDS ABOUND
|75
|Parking Meter Debate Revving Up Again in Sarasota
|Jun 24
|elbaums treason
|1
|gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ...
|Jun 21
|ex pow
|4
|Quality of life in / around Sarasota (Mar '11)
|Jun 20
|abigail klein
|22
|"All-America County" is Sarasota County (Jun '06)
|Jun 20
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC