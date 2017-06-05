Global Anti-Aging Market Size & Trends Will Reach $216.52 Billion by 2021: Zion Market Research
According to the report, global anti-aging market was valued at USD 140.3 billion in 2015, is expected to reach USD 216.52 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2016 and 2021. Sarasota, FL, June 05, 2017 -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Anti-Aging Market , by product , by Services , by Device : Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2015 - 2021".
