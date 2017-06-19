Florida Studio Theater Opens 17-18 Season with Tony Award Winning, ONCE

FST opens the 2017-18 Winter Mainstage Season with the winner of eight-time Tony Award-winning musical, Once. Adapted from John Carney's Film with Book by Enda Walsh and Music & Lyrics by Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova, Once runs from November 8 through December 31, 2017 in the Gompertz Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.