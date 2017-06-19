Florida Studio Theater Opens 17-18 Se...

Florida Studio Theater Opens 17-18 Season with Tony Award Winning, ONCE

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

FST opens the 2017-18 Winter Mainstage Season with the winner of eight-time Tony Award-winning musical, Once. Adapted from John Carney's Film with Book by Enda Walsh and Music & Lyrics by Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova, Once runs from November 8 through December 31, 2017 in the Gompertz Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ... 10 min becht 3
Match.com Scams (May '13) 11 min jon pollard becht 74
Quality of life in / around Sarasota (Mar '11) 13 min abigail klein 22
"All-America County" is Sarasota County (Jun '06) 59 min yidfellas v USA 2
News Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12) 2 hr USS LIBERTY 57
Crook (Jun '14) Mon dot 7
News Volunteers wanted to hand out trash bags on Sie... Jun 14 tx payer 1
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Sarasota County was issued at June 20 at 3:03PM EDT

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,830 • Total comments across all topics: 281,898,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC