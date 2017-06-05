Florida Senate votes to override school budget vetoes | Florida Trend Education
The Florida Senate has voted to keep in place billions for Florida's schools despite vetoes by Gov. Rick Scott. The Senate voted Wednesday to override Scott's veto of more than $11.4 billion set aside in the new state budget for public schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Match.com Scams (May '13)
|3 hr
|EHCalifornia
|73
|Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12)
|Jun 6
|AIPAC pink slime
|56
|Zaplox Signs Agreement with US-based One Palm A...
|Jun 5
|tba
|1
|single
|Jun 5
|touche
|2
|Volunteers taking Siesta Key trash issue into t...
|Jun 4
|wrong
|1
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Jun 3
|USS LIBERTY
|82
|Coal Burners
|Jun 2
|dig it
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC