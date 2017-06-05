Florida Senate votes to override scho...

Florida Senate votes to override school budget vetoes | Florida Trend Education

The Florida Senate has voted to keep in place billions for Florida's schools despite vetoes by Gov. Rick Scott. The Senate voted Wednesday to override Scott's veto of more than $11.4 billion set aside in the new state budget for public schools.

