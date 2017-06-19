Florida man fights off armed robbers ...

Florida man fights off armed robbers with machete

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

SARASOTA, Fla. - A Florida man was able to fend off armed robbers with a machete, and the entire altercation was caught on camera, according to authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crook (Jun '14) 12 hr dot 7
News Volunteers wanted to hand out trash bags on Sie... Jun 14 tx payer 1
gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ... Jun 10 gordy 2
Match.com Scams (May '13) Jun 9 EHCalifornia 73
News Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12) Jun 6 AIPAC pink slime 56
News Zaplox Signs Agreement with US-based One Palm A... Jun 5 tba 1
single Jun 5 touche 2
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Sarasota County was issued at June 19 at 2:34PM EDT

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,992 • Total comments across all topics: 281,876,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC