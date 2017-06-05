Fireworks display to brighten Sarasot...

Fireworks display to brighten Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch

Park operator Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates today announced the park will host an Independence Day-inspired fireworks display and holiday celebration on Saturday, July 1, at the park. "SANCA is pleased to offer the community this wonderful family night out," said Robert J. Sullivan, president and CEO of SANCA, in a statement.

