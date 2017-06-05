DID scales back gateway sign plans Ci...

DID scales back gateway sign plans City planning staff raised a...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: YourObserver

The Downtown Improvement District, in the midst of exploring a project to install gateway signs at key intersections, invited three city planning officials to share feedback on the idea at a meeting Tuesday. That feedback was largely critical.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Match.com Scams (May '13) 1 hr EHCalifornia 73
News Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12) Jun 6 AIPAC pink slime 56
News Zaplox Signs Agreement with US-based One Palm A... Jun 5 tba 1
single Jun 5 touche 2
News Volunteers taking Siesta Key trash issue into t... Jun 4 wrong 1
Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15) Jun 3 USS LIBERTY 82
Coal Burners Jun 2 dig it 5
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,231 • Total comments across all topics: 281,632,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC