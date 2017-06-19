Detectives: 2 suspects armed with rifle, shotgun steal cash from Sarasota bar
SARASOTA, FL - Two armed robbery suspects demanded money from a bartender at Memories Lounge on Sunday, according to the Sarasota Police Department. Around 1:30 a.m. at Memories Lounge on 3428 North Tamiami Trail, two male suspects were caught on camera entering the lounge's parking lot and they continued to run through the front door.
