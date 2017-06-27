Deputies: Sarasota couple left dog tethered to trailer covered in maggots Read Story Staff
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested a couple for animal cruelty after they left their dog tethered to a utility trailer, emaciated and covered in maggots. Diana Harrelson, 62, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty and abandoning an animal to die.
Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
