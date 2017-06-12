Deputies: Florida man fights off armed robbers with machete
Five men are under arrest in South Florida after an attempted armed robbery was caught on video. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, on early Thursday morning, a homeowner was able to disarm an alleged robber by using a machete and hold the suspect until deputies could arrive on the scene.
