County to tax utilities, raise millage rate for coming year

In an effort to build up the county's emergency reserves while still maintaining the same service level, the County Commission heard a plan to increase the millage rate for all residents by 0.1% and to levy a 5% tax on public services for some residents, depending on where they live. At the first day of budget workshops on June 20, County Administrator Thomas Harmer proposed a budget for fiscal year 2018, and emphasized the commission's wish to maintain the current level of services provided, while also building up the county's savings for emergencies like a natural disaster or a recession.

