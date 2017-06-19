County to tax utilities, raise millage rate for coming year
In an effort to build up the county's emergency reserves while still maintaining the same service level, the County Commission heard a plan to increase the millage rate for all residents by 0.1% and to levy a 5% tax on public services for some residents, depending on where they live. At the first day of budget workshops on June 20, County Administrator Thomas Harmer proposed a budget for fiscal year 2018, and emphasized the commission's wish to maintain the current level of services provided, while also building up the county's savings for emergencies like a natural disaster or a recession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ...
|19 min
|ex pow
|4
|Match.com Scams (May '13)
|16 hr
|jon pollard becht
|74
|Quality of life in / around Sarasota (Mar '11)
|16 hr
|abigail klein
|22
|"All-America County" is Sarasota County (Jun '06)
|17 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12)
|18 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|57
|Crook (Jun '14)
|Mon
|dot
|7
|Volunteers wanted to hand out trash bags on Sie...
|Jun 14
|tx payer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC