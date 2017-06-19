Country Club Village home sells for $950,000
A home in Country Club Village at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week's real estate. Raju Lakhwa and Sunita Lakhwani, of Ketchikan, Alaska, sold their home at 6935 Lacantera Circle to Michael and Roxane Grandstaff, of Bradenton, for $950,000.
