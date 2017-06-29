Closures for the Fourth of July holiday in Sarasota, Manatee counties
SARASOTA, FL - The Fourth of July holiday is just around the corner and residents and visitors can expect some closures in the Suncoast area. Sarasota County Area Transit will not be operating but the Siesta Key Breeze will be running from 8 a.m. to midnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|20 hr
|Rabbittman
|27
|work from home
|21 hr
|Mchas999
|1
|Looking for a one bedroom condo for 2 months wi...
|Wed
|Yidfellas v USA
|3
|gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ...
|Wed
|lavon affair
|5
|Subcontractor for Lowe's admits to stealing jew...
|Wed
|madoff sindrome
|1
|let em die
|Jun 26
|big fan
|1
|Match.com Scams (May '13)
|Jun 24
|ZIOTARDS ABOUND
|75
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC