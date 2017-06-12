City of Sarasota considers shifting to renewable energy by 2045
SARASOTA, Fla.-- "We kind of think of the effects of climate change out in the future, but in reality, it's already happening here," said Siesta Key resident and co-director of Sarasota's Ready for 100 Campaign Lynn Nilssen. By the year 2100 the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration estimates the sea levels will rise anywhere from one to 5 feet in Florida.
