Choral Artists of Sarasota To Perform On 4th Of July

The Choral Artists of Sarasota celebrate Independence Day with "Voices of Freedom," featuring rousing songs celebrating America, Tuesday, July 4, 4:30 pm , at First Church, 104 S. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota. Under the direction of Dr. Joseph Holt, the concert features traditional patriotic songs, a new musical setting of the Gettysburg Address, a tribute to the heroes of World Wars I and II, and a salute to our Armed Forces.

