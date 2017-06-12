Brendon Little. Courtesy photo.
State College of Florida , Manatee-Sarasota sophomore pitcher Brendon Little was selected 27th overall by the Chicago Cubs in the 2017 MLB Draft. He was the first junior college player selected.
