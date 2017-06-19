Booker principal earns state recognition | Sarasota | Your Observer
The first came in April when she was named one of three finalist for Florida's 2017 Principal of the Year award. "I was absolutely shocked," Shelley told the Observer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|13 hr
|UNHAPPY
|24
|gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ...
|Wed
|ex pow
|4
|Match.com Scams (May '13)
|Jun 20
|jon pollard becht
|74
|Quality of life in / around Sarasota (Mar '11)
|Jun 20
|abigail klein
|22
|"All-America County" is Sarasota County (Jun '06)
|Jun 20
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12)
|Jun 20
|USS LIBERTY
|57
|Crook (Jun '14)
|Jun 19
|dot
|7
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC