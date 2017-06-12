Bird Key home sells for $6.35 million
A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week's real estate. Chari and Paul Polley, of Edgartown, Mass., sold their home at 467 Meadow Lark Drive to Teresa Park, trustee, of Sarasota, for $6.35 million.
