Bird Key home sells for $2.55 million
A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week's real estate. Geoffrey and Eva Bicknell, of Sarasota, sold their home at 665 N. Owl Drive to Jeffrey Lesage and Sandra Lesage, trustees, of Sarasota, for $2.55 million.
