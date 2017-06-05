Backlash to Sarasota Mayor's Personal...

Backlash to Sarasota Mayor's Personal Beliefs

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

SARASOTA, Fla. --For two years, local attorney Shelli Freeland Eddie has served as a commissioner in the city of Sarasota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12) Jun 6 AIPAC pink slime 56
News Zaplox Signs Agreement with US-based One Palm A... Jun 5 tba 1
single Jun 5 touche 2
News Volunteers taking Siesta Key trash issue into t... Jun 4 wrong 1
Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15) Jun 3 USS LIBERTY 82
Coal Burners Jun 2 dig it 5
dirty beachs Jun 2 tax spending 1
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,528 • Total comments across all topics: 281,628,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC