A fraud charge is dropped against a former Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy
Sarasota, FL - The former Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy charged with multiple fraud and attempted murder charges was in court on Tuesday. During the hearing, one of the fraud charges against Frank Bybee was dropped.
