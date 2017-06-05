6 rescued from sinking pontoon boat i...

6 rescued from sinking pontoon boat in Sarasota

SARASOTA, FL - Three teenagers and three adults were rescued by the Coast Guard after their boat started taking on water in Sarasota. Around 6:50 p.m. on Sunday near New Pass Inlet, the 24-foot pontoon boat started to sink.

