6 rescued from sinking pontoon boat in Sarasota
SARASOTA, FL - Three teenagers and three adults were rescued by the Coast Guard after their boat started taking on water in Sarasota. Around 6:50 p.m. on Sunday near New Pass Inlet, the 24-foot pontoon boat started to sink.
