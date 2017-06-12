12 homes planned for Longboat Key Cen...

12 homes planned for Longboat Key Center for the Arts property

The site of the north end landmark, which opened in 1952 and closed in May, was purchased from Ringling College of Art and Design by developer Jim Clabaugh for $1.85 million. Clabaugh said he intends to build 12 single-family homes on the 2.3-acre site.

