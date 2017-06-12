12-foot pilot whale washes ashore at Point of Rocks Beach
SARASOTA, FL - Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a deceased animal Friday morning. Deputies called officials at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium who responded to the call.
