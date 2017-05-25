Your Top 7 Things to Do: May 25-31

An end-of-season treat from the good folks at the Van Wezel: Tony winner Idina Menzel makes her Sarasota debut at the Purple Palace, delivering songs from her recent solo album, Idina . We're betting the powerhouse voice behind Frozen 's Queen Elsa and the witch Elphaba will render a few of her stage and screen hits as well.

