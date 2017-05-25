Your Top 7 Things to Do: May 25-31
An end-of-season treat from the good folks at the Van Wezel: Tony winner Idina Menzel makes her Sarasota debut at the Purple Palace, delivering songs from her recent solo album, Idina . We're betting the powerhouse voice behind Frozen 's Queen Elsa and the witch Elphaba will render a few of her stage and screen hits as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quality of life in / around Sarasota (Mar '11)
|Wed
|Thane Rassmusun
|21
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|May 23
|LAVON AFFAIR
|16
|Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High
|May 22
|yoyo
|6
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|May 20
|madoff zionism
|22
|Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12)
|May 20
|op greylord
|55
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|May 19
|Brenda
|58
|Patricia Rickel
|May 17
|Sista
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC