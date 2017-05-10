Your Top 6 Things to Do: May 11-17

The Sarasota Orchestra-yes, we'll say it-hits a home run when it gets out of the concert hall and out to Ed Smith Stadium for "Hits and Home Runs," its annual outdoor pops concerts, this year featuring American Idol Season 14 runner-up Clark Beckham and the All-Star Singers. Two shows Friday and Saturday nights, each followed by fireworks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.