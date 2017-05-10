Your Top 6 Things to Do: May 11-17
The Sarasota Orchestra-yes, we'll say it-hits a home run when it gets out of the concert hall and out to Ed Smith Stadium for "Hits and Home Runs," its annual outdoor pops concerts, this year featuring American Idol Season 14 runner-up Clark Beckham and the All-Star Singers. Two shows Friday and Saturday nights, each followed by fireworks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|8 hr
|Native Doug in Sa...
|57
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|Apr 21
|y'all unappreciative
|22
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|Batman's Robin
|18
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Places to live in sarasota
|Apr 13
|Blessed
|6
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Apr '17
|Kintaka Moobi
|32
|Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor
|Apr '17
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC