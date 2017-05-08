US Army Africa soldier who was found dead in Vicenza is identified
Doyle's body was discovered Friday in an industrial area in west Vicenza after he was reported missing when he did not show up for work. A National Guardsman from Sarasota, Fla., he was two months into a six-month assignment with U.S. Army Africa's operations section.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike holderness
|May 2
|lisa
|4
|Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13)
|Apr 21
|y'all unappreciative
|22
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|Apr 15
|Batman's Robin
|18
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Apr 14
|Pro Bass Shop
|9
|Places to live in sarasota
|Apr 13
|Blessed
|6
|Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12)
|Apr 9
|Kintaka Moobi
|32
|Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor
|Apr 8
|GiovanniTheGreat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC