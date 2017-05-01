U.S. Congress to give Puerto Rico short-term Medicaid help
Ailing Puerto Rico would receive $295 million in Medicaid funding from the federal government as part of the U.S. Congress' spending plan to avert a government shutdown, Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Monday. Rossello said in a statement in Spanish that he was "grateful" for the addition in the spending bill reached late Sunday night.
