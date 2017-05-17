Two FL men charged with theft after selling stolen goods on Craigslist

SARASOTA, FL - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office charged two men in connection with a business burglary and theft after they agreed to sell stolen goods on Craigslist. Detectives were first alerted to a burglary and theft on Friday when the victim reported that a flatbed trailer and two stump grinders valued at more than $50,000 were stolen from a fenced lot in the 7800 block of Fruitville Road in Sarasota.

