Turkish rugs: almost everyone has a s...

Turkish rugs: almost everyone has a story

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

I love my readers for many reasons. But topping the list are the wonderful stories they send me, tales that often parallel my own adventures and misadventures, like my recent wacky sojourn through the world of Turkish rugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) Sat madoff zionism 22
News Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High Sat AIPAC mohels 5
News Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12) Sat op greylord 55
Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09) May 19 Brenda 58
Patricia Rickel May 17 Sista 2
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) May 13 trumans treason 19
Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13) Apr 21 y'all unappreciative 22
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,815 • Total comments across all topics: 281,184,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC