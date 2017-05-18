Thrifty young couple's dream home is ...

Thrifty young couple's dream home is a $17K converted school bus

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: TreeHugger

For a growing number of young people who want to purchase a home of their own, rising rents and crippling student debt has meant that many are putting off that dream of home ownership -- or changing what their ideal of what home ownership looks like. For some, that means 'going tiny' -- purchasing or building their own smaller homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TreeHugger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High 11 hr yoyo 3
Patricia Rickel 20 hr Sista 2
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) May 15 Sue Fisher 21
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) May 13 trumans treason 19
Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09) May 11 Native Doug in Sa... 57
Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13) Apr 21 y'all unappreciative 22
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Apr '17 Pro Bass Shop 9
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,900 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC