Three arrested during traffic stop after heroin, meth, pills found in car
SARASOTA, FL - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested two Sarasota residents and one Bradenton resident on felony drug charges. Patrol deputies stopped the vehicle early Thursday morning, just after midnight, in the area of Honore Avenue and Bridge Hampton Blvd. in Sarasota.
Read more at WWSB.
