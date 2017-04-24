The Modern Show Returns May 12-13 to Center for Architecture Sarasota

Center for Architecture Sarasota had such success with its inaugural Modern Show last year-it raised $40,000 for CFAS's educational programs at its midcentury modern McCullough Pavilion on South Orange Avenue-that it's doing it again May 12-13. The focus this time is Art in Architecture, with a sale of modern architectural drawings and midcentury art, as well as lectures, an "Art Meets Architecture" walking tour of downtown Sarasota with historian John McCarthy, a Lego building party for youngsters, and a tour of the Guy Peterson-designed Shank House on Bird Key exclusively for CFAS members.

