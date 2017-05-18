Street Fighters: Siesta residents spar over Beach Road closure
Mike Cosentino is unwavering in his belief that Sarasota County made a grievous error by deciding last year to give up a small segment of Beach Road. That quality was on display during April's Siesta Key Association meeting, when the organization's leadership pleaded with him to stop talking about his public campaign to restore public ownership of the land and make the road drivable.
