St. Armands Seafood and Music Festival to premiere later this month
St. Armands Circle Park will be a little louder and fishier May 20-21, but, it will all be in good fun. During those two days, Paragon Fine Art Festivals is bringing its parade of seafood and music festivals to St. Armands.
