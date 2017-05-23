Sleepy Lagoon home sells for $3.1 mil...

Sleepy Lagoon home sells for $3.1 million

A home in Sleepy Lagoon tops all transactions in this week's real estate. Donna Swan, trustee, sold the home at 6101 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John and Jessica Glover, of Sewickley, Pa., for $3.1 million.

