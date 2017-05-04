Singer-songwriter Lesa Silvermore to ...

Singer-songwriter Lesa Silvermore to release first album

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Local music fans are likely well-acquainted with Lesa Silvermore from the countless Sarasota shows she's played since she was a Booker High School freshman. The singer-songwriter and Sarasota native will celebrate the release of her debut full-length "Doppelganger" and her 25th birthday at a show Saturday at Growler's Pub, where she hosts an open mic on Tuesdays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike holderness May 2 lisa 4
Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13) Apr 21 y'all unappreciative 22
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) Apr 15 Batman's Robin 18
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Apr 14 Pro Bass Shop 9
Places to live in sarasota Apr 13 Blessed 6
Racism and Hate & Discrimination (Dec '12) Apr 9 Kintaka Moobi 32
Sarasota FL: Losing the cool factor Apr 8 GiovanniTheGreat 1
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,696 • Total comments across all topics: 280,859,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC