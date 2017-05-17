School bus driver honored by Sarasota...

School bus driver honored by Sarasota County School Board

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

SARASOTA, Fla. - A school bus driver who helped get a dozen students off a bus after a serious accident in Sarasota is being honored for his actions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High 3 hr yoyo 3
Patricia Rickel 11 hr Sista 2
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) May 15 Sue Fisher 21
I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14) May 13 trumans treason 19
Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09) May 11 Native Doug in Sa... 57
Helicopter Circling the North End of Siesta Key (Jan '13) Apr 21 y'all unappreciative 22
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Apr '17 Pro Bass Shop 9
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,241 • Total comments across all topics: 281,100,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC