Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week Features New and Old Faces Alike
Visit Sarasota County 's 12th annual Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week will allow diners the chance to enjoy Sarasota cuisine at reasonable prices. The event, which runs June 1-14, features award-winning restaurants and chefs from all over the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|17 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|16
|Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High
|Mon
|yoyo
|6
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|May 20
|madoff zionism
|22
|Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12)
|May 20
|op greylord
|55
|Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09)
|May 19
|Brenda
|58
|Patricia Rickel
|May 17
|Sista
|2
|I'm so bored in Sarasota...... (Mar '14)
|May 13
|trumans treason
|19
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC