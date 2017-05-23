Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week Featur...

Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week Features New and Old Faces Alike

Visit Sarasota County 's 12th annual Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week will allow diners the chance to enjoy Sarasota cuisine at reasonable prices. The event, which runs June 1-14, features award-winning restaurants and chefs from all over the area.

