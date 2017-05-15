Sarasota's Best Barbecue Joints

Alday's is set up at a nondescript gas station on the corner of Beneva Road and Bahia Vista Street and offers a variety of smoked meats, including pork, spare ribs, chicken, baby back ribs, brisket and salmon. Everything we've tried is delicious, but the perfectly seasoned beef-dipped in Alday's homemade mustard sauce-is a favorite.

