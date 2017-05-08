Sarasota voting kicks off with confrontation
A candidate for Sarasota City Commission called a former city commissioner "nasty" and accused her of libel this morning, as election day kicked off at precinct 209. The confrontation between candidate Martin Hyde and former Mayor Mollie Cardamone came as she finished voting, and ended after her husband Ronald told Hyde not to speak with her again.
